Meet the 'Freedom Fighters,' the modern-day Guardian Angels

A group calling themselves the "Freedom Fighters" say they've taken up patrol to protect Milwaukee's neighborhoods.

The members, many of whom openly carry weapons, marched with other community activists on Sunday following the deadly shooting of 6-year-old Justin Evans Jr. On Monday, they were near North 39th and West Center streets, near where a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed last month by a stray bullet.

"We need to kind of change the narrative of black people and guns," said Nasheka Bryant. "We kind of have a greater impact with us out here patrolling our own communities because we relate to them. We come from these communities."

Asked if they were similar to the Guardian Angels that formed in the 1970s, Bryant said she'd "take that reference."

"It's a good thing," she said.

Members say they help with a lot of different issues, not just those stemming from violence. On Monday they also took up patrol on a Milwaukee street where a deaf child lives. They want the city to erect a special sign to alert drivers.

"Not everyone black carrying a weapon is a criminal or should be seen in a bad light," Bryant said.

She said the members are simply following their hearts and the law to make a positive impact.

An attempt to reach Milwaukee police for comment on the group's efforts was unsuccessful.