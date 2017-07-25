Accused drunk driver who hit officer had toddler in car

A Greenleaf woman accused of driving drunk and critically injuring an Ashwaubenon Public Safety officer had her toddler son in the car at the time of the crash.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says Kalin McGuire, 28, and her husband, were returning from a wedding reception late Saturday when McGuire hit Officer Brian Murphy on Interstate 41. It happened about 11:30 p.m. near Waube Ln.

The McGuires had their one-and-a-half-year-old son in a car seat on the back passenger side of the vehicle.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office told our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY-TV, that Kalin McGuire registered a .125 on a preliminary breath test. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV states McGuire told investigators that she had come from a reception at the Ramada Inn where she had "three or four vodka mixers."

McGuire said the family left the hotel and took a ramp from S. Oneida St to I-41. She was attempting to merge into traffic when she saw red and blue lights ahead of her. McGuire told investigators she slowed down and her husband told her to stop. She hit the brakes and hit Officer Murphy.

McGuire said she was traveling about 45 mph when she hit Murphy with the front of her SUV. McGuire told investigators Murphy hit the hood and fell to the ground.

McGuire's husband told investigators that he had "a few" drinks at the wedding, but stopped because he was supposed to drive.

McGuire has been charged with two felonies: Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, and Cause Injury/OWI with a Passenger Under 16.

She appeared in court Monday where bond was set at $20,000. Conditions of bond state she is not allowed to have alcohol and she is not allowed in bars or liquor stores.

In addition to the breath test, investigators took McGuire's blood for testing. Results could take a few weeks.

"HE'S IN BAD SHAPE"

Officer Brian Murphy has been through two surgeries since the crash. The first surgery was "life-saving," according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

"He's in bad shape," Capt. Jody Crocker said.

Officer Murphy and another officer were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the interstate.

Public Safety says the officer had his emergency lights on, and cones and flares were on the roadway to divert traffic. Also, there were a number of emergency vehicles with lights flashing on the highway.

The officer was outside his vehicle and wearing a reflective safety vest when he was hit by McGuire's vehicle.

"The reason that he was up there were because people weren't moving over and then to top that off with a drunk driver, alleged drunk driver," Crocker said.

Police say torrential rainfall and street flooding slowed the rescue teams.

"At the time, God wasn't looking down on us too favorably in getting Officer Murphy to the hospital in a timely matter," said Chief Eric Dunning.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash. Investigators will be looking into weather, road conditions, and lighting among other factors.