UW Study: Single-sport athletes at higher risk of injury

A new study suggests prep athletes who specialize in one sport are more prone to injury than others who play multiple sports.

Research by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Healthfound high schoolers who say they were highly-specialized in one sport had an 85% higher chance of lower extremity injuries than multi-sport athletes. Those are injuries that affect the ankle, knee and upper leg and include ligament sprains, muscle/tendon strains and tendonitis/tenosynovitis.

Those who were moderately specialized had a 50% higher risk.

Researchers enrolled 1,544 individuals (50 percent female with an average age of 16) into the study during the 2015-2016 school year.

Participants completed a questionnaire which identified their sports participation, history of injury and level of specialization (low, moderate, high).

They were asked to report all interscholastic and club sports participation during the previous 12 months and any activity that they planned to participate in during the upcoming school year. The questionnaires were also reviewed by an athletic trainer before being placed into the study.

Researchers say schools, coaches and athletic associations should provide students more opportunities to play other sports and need to better educate parents and their athletes on the increased chances of injury risk.