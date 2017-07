The Wausau Center Mall was auctioned off Tuesday morning at a sheriff's foreclosure sale for $12.8 million.

The whole thing took just a few minutes at the Marathon County Courthouse.

The mall was foreclosed on in early June, prompting the sale.

There was only one sale and one buyer. An attorney made the purchase and was representing an unknown buyer.

The final sale will be made later at the courthouse. The sheriff's department said the buyer will have to pay the $12.8 million in full to officially own the mall.

The future of the mall remains a mystery until the buyer announces their plans.