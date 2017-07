Charges have been referred to the Oneida County District Attorney's office against 45-year-old Lee A. Golden of Freedom, Wis. in relation to a battery incident in downtown Minocqua earlier this month.

Golden was interviewed by the Minocqua Police Department Tuesday, and as a result was arrested and taken to the Oneida County Jail, according to a press release.

Police were called around 11:15 p.m. on July 1 to downtown Minocqua, near the intersection of Oneida Street and Milwaukee Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to a man unconscious in the road. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is said to be in stable condition.

Golden faces charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and unlawful physical attack of another.