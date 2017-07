The 52-year-old man convicted of having sex with his children's babysitter was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail and 15 years of probation.

Steven Bailey of Rhinelander pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child for having sex with the 15-year-old babysitter at his former home in Tomahawk in 2015.

Prosecutors say Bailey helped the girl take her clothes off in a basement bedroom and had sex with her.

At Tuesday's sentencing, Bailey and his wife testified on his behalf.

The victim was not in court.

The jail sentence is to begin by July 31 and the judge ruled he can be released to go to work.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.