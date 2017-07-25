Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Brokaw burglary in former paper mill

BROKAW (WAOW) - Burglars have targeted a Brokaw scrap yard twice since July 17, ripping off what workers believe was copper wiring or other metals.

"One of our workers came in and noticed the fence had been cut causing $4,000 in damage. And then a maintenance man noticed a forklift that was out of the usual spot so we knew someone was on the premises and taking things," said Eric Burrows, owner of TERX Shredding and Recycling.

The company is located in the former Wausau Paper mill.

In recent weeks, Marathon County investigators have received reports of other wire thefts.

"Anytime you have things like that and they are unattended and someone sees an opportunity they will likely take it," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Anderson said.

If you have any information on this crime contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

