Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Brokaw burglary in former paper mill

BROKAW (WAOW) - Burglars have targeted a Brokaw scrap yard twice since July 17, ripping off what workers believe was copper wiring or other metals.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Two thieves steal more than $8,000 worth of construction equipment from Firkus Masonry on Brilowski Road in Stevens Point.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.More >>
A company in Wisconsin is about to become the first in the US to offer microchip implants to its employees.More >>
A historic church in Lincoln County continues to witness devastating vandalism.More >>
