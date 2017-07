The sex offender who was seen with a Portage County runaway after she left a group home is facing child abduction charges, according to District Attorney Louis Molepske.

Terry Warren, 21, is set to appear in court for an initial appearance on July 31. He's being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

Rayna Griffin was considered a runaway after she went missing from the home in the town of Hull on July 15, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Department.

She was taken into custody in Racine County on July 17.

Molepske tells Newsline 9 the sheriff's department recommended the charge of child abduction because Griffin is not an adult and Warren did not have permission to help her leave the group home. Molepske also said as a registered sex offender, Warren is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with underage girls.

After Warren was arrested, officials were searching for Elliott Adams, 34. The Portage County Sheriff says he is not facing charges.