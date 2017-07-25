Wausau police officers thank little girl for support

A eight-year-old Wausau girl who made a Facebook video that thanked police for their service got special treatment by some officers Tuesday.

Ember Meadows toured the Wausau Police Department, met Rio, the new K-9 officer, and got some gifts as police said "thank you" to her.

Meadows posted her Facebook video earlier this month. Officer Mark Kurtzhal saw it and was impressed by a girl so young who had so much support for police.

"On the video she said her favorite part was the K-9 unit," said Kurtzhal, "I just knew she had to meet my new partner."

And she did.

"My favorite part about today was meeting Rio," said Meadows.

Kurtzhal gave the Meadows family a tour of the station, and introduced them to other staff members. Ember and her younger brother received a pencil, backpack and a clip hanger gifts from the station.

Meadows said her project started with a simple theme.

"I made it because I wanted to thank all the police officers for protecting me and my family and the rest of the community," she said.

Her next project is underway - this time for the Wausau Fire Department.



The Wausau Police Department's Facebook page has more pictures.