STUDY: Women may be more prone to concussions than men

A study out of Columbia University shows women may be more prone to receiving a concussion in sports compared to their male counterparts.

Dr. Samuel Waller, a neurosurgeon with Aspirus Wausau Hospital, said that the study is accurate, as the medical community is trying to figure out whether there are any differences in the type of injury and symptoms that women experience.

"Women are at high risk and is at a higher risk for the long term or the downstream consequences of those injuries," he said. "We assume that it's the same in women, but we don't know."

With studies coming out constantly about the effects of concussions, Dr. Waller would like to see more women involved in the research.

"Certainly women need to be included in these studies to let us know what's happening with the trauma they're experiencing," he said. "They need to be studied and figure out [if] they're having the same injuries."

Bill Peissig is the vice president of softball with Wausau Youth Baseball and Softball and a father of two daughters. He said the study is concerning, but the league has taken extra measures to address the revolutionary findings over the last decade.

"It's something the league really focuses on," he said. "I wouldn't think for a minute to not let my children participate."

Each coach with the league goes through training to identify signs of a concussion. Softball pitchers are also required to wear masks when pitching to prevent any injuries.

Dr. Waller said that there's no definite reasoning behind why women are more susceptible. He said a popular theory has to do with hormones.