Marathon County has decided a man in the Town of Knowlton can continue renting out his home to people on the website Airbnb.

In a story Newsline 9 first told you about last week, a man complained about his neighbor renting out a house on the popular online hospitality service.

Marathon County has ruled the property owner is within his rights to rent out the home, as it is being used by single families.

The county based the decision on past court rulings.

The neighbor tell Newsline 9 that they plan to appeal.