Fire truck returned to Wausau fire department

After decades away, a piece of history returned to central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. Ellis Construction donated a 1936 fire truck to the Wausau Fire Department.

"It was a little bitter sweet, but for us to be able to give it back to the city that it served for so many years is uniquely special for Ellis," said Andrew Halverson, executive vice president of Ellis Construction.

The company bought the truck in the early 90s at an auction. Since then, it's been used it to promote the company at parades. The truck was even used at celebrations like weddings and graduations.

"It's absolutely the right thing to do," Halverson said. "However, I will say there were a few of the Ellis team members whose children had enjoyed the fire truck in parades, who had used it in their own weddings, who are a little sad."

But the 81-year-old truck has a lot of meaning for the fire department as well.

"We save those types of things to remind us of where we came from and remind us of what we're about," Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa said. "We've evolved over time, but we still stay very dear to our roots and our traditions and our history."

The fire department said it wants to fix up the fire truck to get it running again and use it as special events. It also plans to display it at the fire station.