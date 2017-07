PLOVER (WAOW)-- The Humane Society of Portage County has many kittens available for adoption.

The fee is $55 and includes: vaccines, spay or neuter and microchip upon adoption.

If you are looking for an adult cat, they are just $10 and that fee includes: vaccines, spay or neuter and microchip upon adoption.

If you are interested contact the shelter in Plover at 715-344-6012 or go online at www.hspcwi.org