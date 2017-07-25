Wisconsin senators react to health care vote

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he cast the 50th vote to move ahead with a bill dismantling the national health care law because he wanted the process of repealing and replacing the law to continue.

But Johnson did not commit Tuesday in a conference call with reporters to vote for any of the alternative proposals.

Johnson says, "We obviously don't have consensus on where we ought to go."

Johnson says he voted to proceed because if that failed "the process would have ended and the mess that is Obamacare would have remained in place."

Johnson says he wants to have "positive input" on the process of repealing and replacing the law. But he also says, "No matter what we pass it's not going to fix the whole problem."

And on the other side of the aisle, Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted against the measure.

The Democrat said on her Facebook page that senators should be working together to make things better -- not worse.

Baldwin said she wants to stabilize the market, and make health care more affordable.