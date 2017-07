A historic church in Lincoln County continues to witness devastating vandalism.

"I have no words for this," said Bill Rebane, the chairman of the Estonian Evangelical Martin Luther Church in Gleason.

On Friday, renovators arrived to find oil paint spattered across the walls. The paint damaged a jade cross that was just hung up a few weeks ago.

"This hasn't happened before, this type of damage," Rebane said. "So it's pretty sad."

Rebane doesn't know what the vandals are after. He said they've had expensive items laying around, but they've never been taken.

"I personally think this is a hate crime," he said.

Rebane is now hoping to raise enough money to bring in a caretaker to keep an eye on the building.