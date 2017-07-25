Davon House talks football & family in return to "Pack Attack"

Packers Davon House joined Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for our season premiere of Pack Attack Tuesday night to talk football, family and ride-sharing.

House, who returns to Green Bay this season after two years with the Jaguars, said even during his time in Jacksonville he found himself rooting for the Packers.

"For the last two years I watched every game, recorded every game," he said. "The only time I didn't cheer for you guys was when we played you guys in Week 1 last year.

"(Green Bay) is where I wanted to be, it's where I needed to be," he continued. "This is the best place to be not just because of the fans or because my family loves it here, but because I want to win a Super Bowl. That's why I came here."

House also talked about the Packers secondary struggles in 2016. Green Bay ranked 31st in the NFL in pass yards allowed, but House said he believes they will be a top ten team this season.

"The year before I got to Jacksonville, the secondary wasn't the greatest secondary numbers-wise," he said. "But I was able to go there and help bump up the secondary play."

The 7th-year veteran said he believes third-year CBs Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins will bounce back this season, and has faith that second-round picks Kevin King and Josh Jones will have strong rookie seasons.

"I can't do it alone," he said. "We're go all get it done. We were 31st last year in pass defense and I see us being in the top 10 again."

The show was highlighted by a surprise visit from Mike and Chad Johnson, who drove House from Minneapolis to Green Bay in June when he was stranded at the airport before OTAs.

The two brothers, who are from the Eau Claire area, joined the show during the second segment to talk about the experience with House.

The Packers begin training camp on Thursday, July 27th. The first practice is scheduled for 8:15 a.m.