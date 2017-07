A new family attraction is in the works in Marathon County, according to Sawmill Adventure Park officials.

More than 7,000 square feet of trampolines, themed indoor playground and climbing walls are set to be added to the existing Sawmill Mini Golf Course in Rothschild.

The trampoline park is the first of its kind in central Wisconsin. According to a press release, sports and fitness programs and competitive jumping will be offered, along with "old-fashioned jumping fun."

The park is set to open in 2018.

The current mini golf course is located behind the Cedar Creek Mall. The new park will be an addition to that building.