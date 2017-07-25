Lincoln Co. man speaks out after falling for scam

A Lincoln County man is hoping others learn from his mistake after falling for a computer scam late July. Paul Hibler, from Gleason, is just one victim of hundreds of thousands in Wisconsin and the country every year.

"It's upsetting, I'm very upset with myself," said Hibler. "This is embarrassing."

Hibler said he's received at least half a dozen calls from potential scams, usually he sees the red flags and hangs up. Three weeks ago Hibler said he got a call that was different then scam calls he's received in the past.

"He claimed that he represented a business... and that they worked for my internet provider and that they detected a hacking on our computer," said Hibler.

Hibler said he had been experiencing some problems with his computer which is why he bought into the call. However, he did sense that something may not be right.

"I said 'who's my internet provider?' and he got testy with me when I asked him that," said Hibler.

Hibler ended up hanging up the phone, but felt bad with how the conversation went because it turned heated at times. Three weeks later, Hibler got the same call.

"Now this starts sounding very legitimate to me," said Hibler.

The person had Hibler log into his computer and give the person on the phone access to his computer.

"He took over control over the computer, I saw him with my cursor now, he was clicking on certain things," said Hibler.

While the person was downloading files, Hibler's wife walked in.

"She asked what I was doing and I explained, and she goes I don't think that sounds right, I'd get out right now," said Hibler.

Hibler clicked cancel on the download before it was finished. He called his bank and credit cards. No money had been taken, but Hibler hopes that others can learn from his close call.

"People have to be more aware of what's going on," said Hibler. "I'm done with it, it's scary."

Hibler said he'll no longer pick up the phone if he doesn't know the caller and recommends others do the same.