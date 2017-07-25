Sex Offender to return to Cloverland

A sex offender is set to be released in Vilas County for a second time.



In 1995 Steven Burgess was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child, which involved attempted sexual acts with a 9-year-old female. He was committed under the Chapter 980 Sexually Violent Persons Law in August of 2000.



The Vilas County Sheriffs Department held an informational meeting Tuesday evening on the supervised re-release of Burgess in Cloverland, set to occur on August 1st.



Originally released to the community in 2012, Burgess was taken back into custody after violating the rules of his release in 2015. He then served an Alternative to Revocation, leading to the re-release.



Area residents voiced concerns during the meeting; those concerns will not change the court-ordered release of Burgess.

"We don't want to be a dumping ground for sex offenders," said Cloverland Town Board Supervisor Joe Eisele. "And a beautiful home at the end of a dead end road would be a real convenient place to dump people. Now we understand that these people have to go somewhere. Our concern is... that's not an appropriate place for them to go."

Burgess will live on Chickaree Lake Road in Cloverland at the same house he was placed before.



Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath said the department is ready to handle to situation again and urged residents to report anything out of the ordinary in the area.