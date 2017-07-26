Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90

A company in Wisconsin is about to become the first in the US to offer microchip implants to its employees.More >>
A company in Wisconsin is about to become the first in the US to offer microchip implants to its employees.More >>
A historic church in Lincoln County continues to witness devastating vandalism.More >>
A historic church in Lincoln County continues to witness devastating vandalism.More >>
Muggy with occasional showers and storms into Wednesday. Less humid and mild later in the week.More >>
Muggy with occasional showers and storms into Wednesday. Less humid and mild later in the week.More >>
Stray and loose cats are costing an area police department thousands of dollars a year as the calls continue to rise.More >>
Stray and loose cats are costing an area police department thousands of dollars a year as the calls continue to rise.More >>