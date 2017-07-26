Video surfaces of speeding boat dragging live shark

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A video is circulating all around social media. It shows three men on a boat going at a high rate of speed dragging a shark on a rope. It's video that has outraged charter boat Captain Kathe Fannon.

"It's like really disturbing, I don't know how anybody can find any pleasure in that," said Fannon.

The men could be seen laughing as they were pulling the live shark with one of them even saying "Look, it's already almost dead". FWC officials are now trying to figure out who the men are and where exactly on the Gulf this took place. Folks enjoying Bradenton Beach on Tuesday were in complete shock after seeing the video.

"When I see something like that, that's such cruelty," said Evonda Eldridge, a visitor to Bradenton Beach from Louisiana.

"I don't really have an explanation why people think that's ok," said Brian Ruth, a Bradenton resident. "I don't know what we do to educate people to change it, it's very disturbing."

FWC officials are continuing with their investigation to determine if there is a violation. FWC says there are also other photos of the men possibly abusing other animals. For Captain Kathe Fannon, she tells us what part of the punishment should be for these men.

"Their fishing licenses should be suspended for at least 5 years if not a lifetime, because there's no excuse for that," said Fannon.