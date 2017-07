Heart worms are a preventable problem in dogs and cats which can be expensive to cure if they develop in pets. Dolores Glytas talks through the tips to take care of our furry friends in this week's Pet Pause.

Dogs and cats get heart worms from infected mosquitoes. The disease is more common in dogs and cats who spend more time outdoors. Dolores says the first key is to get your pet tested to make sure they don't have heart worms. Then you can start prevention. If they do have the condition, treatment can be long and expensive.