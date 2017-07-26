Police try to crack the case of a butt crack bandit

A woman in California caught some interesting evidence when video showed a man swiping a package off of her porch.

The woman, Cherish Clinton, said she received a notice from Amazon.com stating that her order had been delivered. She arrived home shortly after, but the delivery was nowhere to be found.

Clinton then decided to check the footage on her home security cameras. She saw the postman bring the package just as the notification said.

An hour later, somebody else was caught on the camera. A man walked up to her porch and swiped the package.

"At first I was shocked," Clinton said. "I went oh my God in broad daylight! How could that happen?"

The home security camera captured a few clues that will help identify the man. When zoomed in, the camera was able to prove that he had a Patriot Motorcycle Club T-shirt on as well as a hat with a recognizable logo. However, Clinton saw one more bit of evidence.

"And then when I saw him bend over, I thought it was kind of funny," Clinton said. "He was baring his rear end."

Police hope that with all of these clues, they will be able to identify the butt crack bearing bandit.