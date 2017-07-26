Walker with Trump for 'major jobs announcement'

The Latest on Foxconn plant announcement for Wisconsin (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump plans to make a "major jobs announcement for Wisconsin" as anticipation builds it will be about electronics giant Foxconn locating in the state.

Walker tweeted about the Wednesday afternoon news conference at the White House.

Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is in Washington for what he says is an expected announcement from Trump that Foxconn plans to build a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

Vos says he had no details about the possible Foxconn deal.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is best known as the assembler of the iPhone. Wisconsin is among seven states, mostly in the Midwest, that the company has named as possible locations to build the its first liquid-crystal display factory that could mean tens of thousands of jobs.

Major Jobs Announcement for Wisconsin today at 4:00pm CT at the @WhiteHouse with @POTUS — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) July 26, 2017

6:59 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to make a jobs announcement in Washington as anticipation builds in Wisconsin he will confirm that electronics giant Foxconn intends to open a massive factory in the state.

Trump's announcement is set for late Wednesday afternoon at the White House.

The deal could involve promises from Wisconsin to extend billions of dollars in incentives to the Taiwanese-based manufacturer. Foxconn is the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other products for Apple and other brands.

State Sen. Alberta Darling is co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee. She said Tuesday that she had not seen the memorandum of understanding with the state, but it will come to the Legislature in the form of a bill and lawmakers will review it "with a fine-toothed comb."