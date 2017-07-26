Green Party pushes for marijuana law changes in Racine

The Racine Green Party is looking to make big changes to the city's marijuana laws.

The group's new proposal would make up to 25 grams of marijuana legal in the city if the person is on their own property or at a friend's house. All other violations would result in a $1 fine, according the the Green Party plan.

"The people of Racine are ready to move forward, and we're not afraid to wear our progressive values as a badge," co-chair Fabi Maldonado said.

Current Racine city code states up 25 grams of marijuana is punishable by up to a $225 fine.

Even though changing the city code would not protect people from state charges, Maldonado said it sends a message.

"The reality is – again -- the people have spoken once again that they are ready to move forward," he said.

Maldonado said the Green Party collected 5,000 petition signatures to get the proposal on the spring election ballot. They plan to take the signatures to Racine City Hall by Aug. 2.