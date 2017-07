Five women were arrested after a prostitution investigation, advertising their services on the internet, according to the Rothschild Police Department.

Heather Bergstrom, Shelby Klopp, Shavonne Oliphant, Kristina Saylor, and Taezia Whitelow and were all taken to Marathon County Jail, Detective Brad Johnson said.

The women, who range in age from 20-29-years-old, were arrested on charges of prostitution and soliciting without a permit.

Police said that two of the women were arrested at local hotels while the other three were taken into custody at private residences.

Saylor is also being charged with bail jumping.

Whitelow is facing an additional charge of violating probation.

Initial appearances for the women have not yet been set.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.