Judge sets $1 million bond man accused of stabbing father to dea - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge sets $1 million bond man accused of stabbing father to death

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
Connect
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

Bond has been set at $1 million for the 21-year-old Merrill man charged with stabbing his father 26 times and trying to hid his body. 

Tyler Monroe's father, 55-year-old Kevin Monroe, was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 12, 2016. Prosecutors say the father was killed between Jan. 3 and Jan. 12. His divorced wife found him on the bedroom floor, with a window open and a fan blowing air, according to criminal documents

During the preliminary hearing, Investigative Lieutenant Pat Wunsch explained how there was suspicion of Monroe trying to leave the scene after the body of his father was found. 

Department of Justice Assistant District Attorney General Rusch said officials don't know exactly where Monroe was headed, but evidence showed he was on his way elsewhere.

During Wunsch's testimony, he said friends of Kevin Monroe called the police when they hadn't heard from him for a while. 

Up until last month, Tyler Monroe was considered incompetent, and Rusch states that for any case the relevance of mental incompetent is important and can hold up a criminal case.

Tyler Monroe's attorneys did not want to comment. He's set to enter a plea in August.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.