Judge sets $1 million bond man accused of stabbing father to death

Bond has been set at $1 million for the 21-year-old Merrill man charged with stabbing his father 26 times and trying to hid his body.

Tyler Monroe's father, 55-year-old Kevin Monroe, was found dead in his apartment on Jan. 12, 2016. Prosecutors say the father was killed between Jan. 3 and Jan. 12. His divorced wife found him on the bedroom floor, with a window open and a fan blowing air, according to criminal documents.

During the preliminary hearing, Investigative Lieutenant Pat Wunsch explained how there was suspicion of Monroe trying to leave the scene after the body of his father was found.

Department of Justice Assistant District Attorney General Rusch said officials don't know exactly where Monroe was headed, but evidence showed he was on his way elsewhere.

During Wunsch's testimony, he said friends of Kevin Monroe called the police when they hadn't heard from him for a while.

Up until last month, Tyler Monroe was considered incompetent, and Rusch states that for any case the relevance of mental incompetent is important and can hold up a criminal case.

Tyler Monroe's attorneys did not want to comment. He's set to enter a plea in August.