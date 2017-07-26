Judge sets $1 million bond man accused of stabbing father to death

A company in Wisconsin is about to become the first in the US to offer microchip implants to its employees.More >>
A company in Wisconsin is about to become the first in the US to offer microchip implants to its employees.More >>
A historic church in Lincoln County continues to witness devastating vandalism.More >>
A historic church in Lincoln County continues to witness devastating vandalism.More >>
Travis Shaw, Eric Thames and Manny Pina homered, Zach Davies tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Travis Shaw, Eric Thames and Manny Pina homered, Zach Davies tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Packers cornerback Davon House joined Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for our season premiere of Pack Attack Tuesday night to talk football, family and ride-sharing. The highlight of the show was a surprise visit from the two men who gave him a ride from Minneapolis to Green Bay back in June, after he was stranded at the airport before OTAs.More >>
Packers cornerback Davon House joined Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for our season premiere of Pack Attack Tuesday night to talk football, family and ride-sharing. The highlight of the show was a surprise visit from the two men who gave him a ride from Minneapolis to Green Bay back in June, after he was stranded at the airport before OTAs.More >>
A new study suggests prep athletes who specialize in one sport are more prone to injury than others who play multiple sports.More >>
A new study suggests prep athletes who specialize in one sport are more prone to injury than others who play multiple sports.More >>
The battle between Marquette and Wisconsin for one of the top forwards in the country came to an end last night. SPASH's Joey Hauser announced he would join the Golden Eagles on the court for the 2018 season.More >>
The battle between Marquette and Wisconsin for one of the top forwards in the country came to an end last night. SPASH's Joey Hauser announced he would join the Golden Eagles on the court for the 2018 season.More >>
Ohio State, Penn State, Northwestern and Wisconsin each placed two players on the preseason Big Ten all-conference list released Monday.More >>
Ohio State, Penn State, Northwestern and Wisconsin each placed two players on the preseason Big Ten all-conference list released Monday.More >>
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.More >>
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.More >>
Four-star forward Joey Hauser, who has helped lead SPASH to three state championships in three years, will join his older brother Sam at Marquette beginning in the 2018-'19 season.More >>
Four-star forward Joey Hauser, who has helped lead SPASH to three state championships in three years, will join his older brother Sam at Marquette beginning in the 2018-'19 season.More >>
Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion. Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career.More >>
Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion. Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career.More >>
Nick Williams homered, Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings and Howie Kendrick continued to increase his trade value with two hits and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Sunday.More >>
Nick Williams homered, Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings and Howie Kendrick continued to increase his trade value with two hits and two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Sunday.More >>