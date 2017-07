Greenheck, a major manufacturer in central Wisconsin, has announced a multi-million dollar expansion.

They will add 111,500 square feet to several different facilities in Schofield and Mosinee at the price tag of $19 million, company leaders said.

“Demand continues to increase all over the world for Greenheck products, and to keep up we need to expand our production capacity and capabilities,” Dave Kallstrom, president of Greenheck’s Global Ventilation Solutions division, said.

Greenheck has been in Schofield for 70 years. Construction will begin in August.

The company manufactures air movement, condition and control equipment.

There is no word on how many jobs will be created due to the expansion.