DA: Hair of three Wausau children tests positive for cocaine

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 30-year-old Wausau man was charged with child neglect involving drugs Wednesday following a child welfare investigation.

Hair samples from three children under the care of Starr Beson tested positive for cocaine, according to a criminal complaint.

The neglect occurred between May and July 5, the complaint said.

Beson was charged with three misdemeanor counts of child neglect for incidents that occurred between May and July 5, the complaint said.

In a separate case, Beson was charged with three felonies - possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana - and misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault following a search of his apartment Monday.

Beson refused to answer the door when police arrived, officers entered the home and one found Beson hiding under a blanket on a bed, the complaint said.

Beson was charged as a repeat criminal, meaning if he is convicted the penalties will be more harsh. A judge set a $500 signature bond.

A 19-year-old woman told investigators that a naked Beson had improperly touched her sexually after he asked her if she wanted "coke" while she was sleeping on an air mattress, the criminal complaint

The woman, Jolene Spaude of Wausau, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of methamphetamine, according to online court records. A judge set a $500 signature bond.