MERRILL (WAOW) - The 129th Lincoln County Fair opened Wednesday for its five-day run.

Before the crowds arrived, 4-H and Future Farmers of America cleaned their animals that will be shown, decorated pens in the barns where the animals are housed and brought in projects to display.

A new expo center on the fairgrounds will feature many exhibits and hold events throughout the week.

Here are the shows in the grandstands:

-Wednesday: 4H Horse show, 5 p.m., free admission.

-Thursday: Rice Bull Riding Co, Bulls & Barrels, 7 p.m.

-Friday: Rice Bull Riding Co, Bulls & Barrels, 7 p.m.

-Saturday: LCFA Demo Derby, 6 p.m.