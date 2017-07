MERRILL (WAOW) - The Lincoln Petsavers for Wednesday are kittens - and lots of them.

The humane society is loaded with litters so all kittens are priced at $50.

The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip.

Adult cats are also on special with an adoption fee of $20.

For more information contact the shelter at 715-536-3459 or go to www.furrypets.com