Local veterans react to transgender military ban

Two veterans who currently live in Central Wisconsin epitomize the polarizing response to the president's announcement about reinstating the ban of transgender individuals in the military.

Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted about his plans for the move.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," he posted, in part.

Veteran Bob Wadzinski of Wausau is strongly in favor of the move.

"I just don't think transgender had any place in the service at all, so I pretty much agree with it," he said.

Meanwhile veteran Tegan Griffith, a current student at U-W Stevens Point, represents the other side.

"You were all in the same uniform, you all have the same job," she said. "At the end of the day, we all wanted to serve the United States of America in our military."

Wadzinski's view is rooted in a strong conservative upbringing.

"I'm a strong religious person, I don't think it's a place for them," he said.

He and Griffith represent two pillars of a debate that has both sides unlikely to budge.

"To look across the table at somebody who could be asked or told to leave just breaks my heart," Griffith said. "Because they took the oath of enlistment just like I did. They should be able to serve, end of story."

It is still unclear what would happen to the roughly 6,000 transgender military members currently serving.