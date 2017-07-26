WPS burying power lines, increasing reliability across area

Wisconsin Public Service is burying problem power lines across North Central Wisconsin to increase reliability to customers.

It's called the System Modernization Reliability Project, and it has been underway since 2014.

“The bulk of it is replacing overhead lines with underground cable,” WPS engineering manager Steve Schott said. “By doing that we eliminate a lot of outages due to the elements.”

On Wednesday crews were working in the Rhinelander area.

“This is going to help a lot,” Town of Newbold resident Bill Halvorson said. “It's [electricity] been off three times since I think January, and so a couple of times it was three or four days.”

Schott said for every electric segment that is moved below ground, there will be a more than 90 percent reduction in outages.

The project is being completed in two phases and should be finished by 2021.

“Across the nation there aren't any efforts this large in scope,” Schott said. “Overall, it'll be about 2,000 miles of cable placed underground.”

In total, the project costs more than $400 million. WPS said it is absorbing all of the costs, and customers bills should not increase.