Wisconsin man turns love of hunting into a successful career

(WQOW)-- If you're any kind of hunter, you've probably spent some hours at work daydreaming about bagging a big animal. Well, for a Bloomer man, your daydream is his paycheck.



Growing up as a boy in Bloomer, to Greg Miller, hunting was more of a tradition than just a pastime.



"I had such a passion and a love for hunting myself and it was instilled in me at a very young age by my dad and my uncles and my grandfather," Miller said.

It's that passion for the outdoors that led Miller to a career, making him an icon in the outdoor industry.



He started off authoring more than 20 books decades ago on the best tips and tricks to bag the ultimate whitetail. That's when he saw an even greater opportunity. "I kind of could see that everything was going to the visual medium, more so videos," Miller said.



So, he joined up with a production company, creating and selling thousands of hunting tapes. That's when he found his next, and most notable, adventure as a hunting personality on television, starring in an award-winning show "North American Whitetail" on the Outdoor Channel.



"We loved doing it," Miller said. "We were good friends and it took off. I did that for four years and then I kind of wanted to spread my wings and start my own TV show." That's exactly what he did. Keeping his family values close to his camo starting "In Pursuit Television", which is now called "The Hunt" in 2007 with his son and brother.



"I never thought I would ever see the day when I would have my own television show on a major outdoor network and be in business with my son, so the dreams just continue to come true," Miller said.



Miller has hunted in 23 different states, plus Canada and Africa, harvesting more massive animals than he can count. Yet, despite his success, it's his humility that shines through.



"Yea, I do pinch myself every once in a while," he said. "You know, whenever I feel like I'm having a bad day and I'm maybe feeling bad for myself, I just think about what I've done and what I've seen and where I've been because of what I do. It's unbelievable.



