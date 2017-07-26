Teen dies after shooting accident in Waupaca County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Teen dies after shooting accident in Waupaca County

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
TOWNSHIP OF FARMINGTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in what authorities are calling an accident.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Township of Farmington in Waupaca County.

The teen was shot in the shoulder with a .22 caliber firearm, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's office.

Emergency responders attempted life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's officer believes the shooting was an accident, but they are investigating.

