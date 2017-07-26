Vikes put Bridgewater on PUP, plan 1st post-injury interview - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Vikes put Bridgewater on PUP, plan 1st post-injury interview

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, with more rehabilitation necessary for his left knee.

The move was made Wednesday, as veteran players reported to the Minnesota State University campus.

The Vikings also announced that Bridgewater would be available to reporters after practice Thursday. He hasn't granted an interview since Aug. 28, following the team's first exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bridgewater dislocated his knee at practice two days later, causing major ligament damage.

He has gradually begun to increase his activity, joining the Vikings for some drills on the field during spring workouts.

