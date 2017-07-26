WPS working on power outage in Marathon County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WPS working on power outage in Marathon County

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

Roughly 1,200 people are in the dark Wednesday evening after a power outage in Marathon County. According to WPS, it happened around 10 p.m. at a substation.

The biggest impact is in Stratford, where nearly 1,000 people are without power. Crews have been working on the outage, however a cause is not known at this time.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department said they weren't dispatched to any crashes in the area of the outages.

