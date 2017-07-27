GOP eyes narrow bill to advance goal on "Obamacare" repeal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

GOP eyes narrow bill to advance goal on "Obamacare" repeal

By ERICA WERNER 
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate Republicans are lowering their expectations on repealing and replacing "Obamacare." They're making plans to try to pass a narrowly focused bill undoing just a few of the most unpopular elements of Barack Obama's landmark health care reform law.

After successive failed votes on other plans, Republicans are coming to believe that what's being called a "skinny repeal" may be the only thing that can pass and keep the process moving. And it's not even clear if that will pass.

It should all come to a head Thursday on the Senate floor with a rare and frenzied procedural oddity called a "vote-a-rama" where all sides can offer unlimted amendments in rapid succession. Some Senators are expecting Thursday's session to extend deep into Friday morning.

