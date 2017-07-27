Trump's transgender troops ban divides veterans in Congress

By RICHARD LARDNER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces has divided military veterans in Congress.

One camp is standing squarely behind the commander in chief and the other is decrying his order as an ugly attack on dedicated troops.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a former Army helicopter pilot who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm during the Iraq war, called Trump's announcement discriminatory.

She says she didn't care if the troops who risked their lives to help save her were gay, straight, or transgender.

She says, "All that mattered was they didn't leave me behind."

But Rep. Duncan Hunter of California, a former Marine who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Trump is restoring the military's warrior culture.