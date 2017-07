MILWAUKEE — Two people are injured after a shooting outside a Milwaukee high school.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday near Washington High School at 44th and Wright streets.

Police said there was some sort of fight inside the building during an event.

A man and a teenage boy were shot outside the school a short time later, according to police.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Investigators told our Milwaukee affiliate they are still trying to figure out who is responsible.