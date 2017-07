Wisconsin State Fair communication director Kristi Chuckel on Thursday morning stressed safety on the heels of a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair a day earlier.

Chuckel said the rides that patrons will see in West Allis aren't the same that have been running in Ohio.

Additionally, Chuckel said state fair officials implement a three-pronged approach to inspections, meaning not only does the state and the ride contractor inspect the rides, but the Wisconsin State Fair also hires an independent group to make a third inspection.

Detailed information about the rides in SpinCity, the name given to the Wisconsin State Fair's midway and game area, is available on WIStateFair.com.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 3 through Aug. 13.