Packers hope to "hit the ground running" as training camp begins

Mike McCarthy is entering his 12th season as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, so he knows what he wants from his team as they begin yet another season.

"I'll give it to you in a nutshell: procedure, pursuit and finish," a bearded McCarthy told reporters before the opening training camp practice on Thursday.

The Packers won't be in pads until Saturday, so they can't ramp up the intensity as much as the head coach would like. However, he said he wants his young players to get used to the speed of practice in the early portion of training camp.

The massive crowd of fans in attendance on day one certainly helped with that.

"It's an incredible atmosphere," McCarthy said. "There's a lot of enthusiam, and it's a true credit to the environment that our fans create for us."

Packers faithful traveled from all across the country to see the Green and Gold's first practice of the year. Training camp was kicked off by a Lombardi-era tradition now known as the Dream Drive: Players ride the bikes of young fans from Lambeau Field down to the practice facility.

"Just to see some of those players driving down on those bikes, that might be the hardest thing they do all week," McCarthy said, poking fun at seeing large adults attempt to ride children's bikes.

OTHER NOTES

Former Badgers LB Vince Biegel, who the Packers selected in the fourth round of April's draft, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The Packers hope to have him back in "a couple of weeks." Demitri Goodson, who tore his ACL in October, is also on the PUP list.

Aaron Rodgers will once again be on a "pitch count." His throws will be limited this summer as the Packers hope to keep his right arm fresh for the regular season.

Thursday was one of 21 total practices and just 15 open practices, down 10 from the 2010 season.

The Packers take to Lambeau Field on August 5 for their annual Family Night scrimmage. Thursday, August 10 they play their first preseason game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.