Wautoma cleaning woman sentenced for stealing pain pills

WAUTOMA (WAOW) - A Wautoma cleaning woman caught stealing opioid pain medication from a home was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation - just months after finishing some jail time for a similar crime, authorities said Thursday.

Michelle Theisen, 46, of Wautoma was convicted of felony possession of narcotic drugs.

According to Waushara County Sheriff Jeffrey Nett, a probe of Theisen started in July 2015 when an elderly man reported missing opioid pills, perhaps by a crew that came to his home once a month to clean.

Hidden cameras were installed and twice, in August and September 2015, Theisen was caught stealing pain pills while cleaning the home, Nett said in a statement.

In April 2016, in a plea deal, she was convicted of three misdemeanors in the incidents and was sentenced to 25 days in jail and two years probation, the sheriff said.

Several months later, she was again suspected of stealing pills, this time from a homeowner who had cancer with three months to live, Nett said.

The person's caretaker did a pill count before Theisen came to the home, Theisen asked to use the bathroom and then the caretaker recounted the pills, finding "numerous" pills were gone, the sheriff said.

Her arrest led to the felony conviction and the second punishment handed down Tuesday, Nett said.