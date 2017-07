EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) -- The road to recovery hasn't been easy for 18-year-old Hunter Gillett who was seriously injured in a plane crash in Barron County two months ago.

Gillett says he's had back surgery, some ankle surgeries and facial surgeries. WEAU-TV says he'll have his ninth surgery on Monday. Despite his hospital stays, Gillett recently graduated from high school and is set to attend University of Wisconsin-Stout starting in January.

Gillett survived the crash of a single-engine plane into the Red Cedar River on May 24. Gillett's friend, 17-year-old Owen Knutson, was piloting the plane and was killed in the crash. Gillett says he greatly misses his friend, but is thankful for the support of others and the community at large.