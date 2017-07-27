Volunteer searchers find six homeless people in Wausau area

A nighttime search found fewer homeless people in the Wausau metro area compared with last July.

Volunteers for the Housing and Homelessness Coalition conducted their bi-annual "Point In Time Count" Wednesday night and found six people living on the streets. A year ago, the volunteers found 15.

Each year at the end of January and July, volunteers conduct these searches.

Thursday morning, the group hosted a resource fair called, Project Connect, which is designed to help homeless people get jobs and medical assistance plus find housing. It also provided lunch and a shower.

Companies like Bridge Community, Metro Ride and Neighbor's Place participated in the fair.

"This is a great way for companies to approach others and provide resources," said Pam Anderson, co-chair of the Housing and Homelessness Coalition.

Bridge Community's outreach coordinator called fair beneficial for the companies and those who are in need.

"The purpose of this is to network," Aylee Her said.

In January, the volunteers found four homeless people. Experts say the July search typically finds more because warming shelters are closed during the summer season.