Stevens Point man at Ohio State Fair during deadly accident

A Stevens Point man is calling the experience surreal after being at the Ohio State Fair during a deadly ride accident. The ride, called the Fireball, malfunctioned, sending a cart of people flying.

Nick Sondelski said he was having a great time at the fair Wednesday with his family. At the time of the accident, they were near a different ride at the festival grounds.

"It was close but we were thankfully not right there when it happened," said Sondelski. "We did hear some sirens but it was kind of a while ago. We didn't put two and two together."

Sondelski said he and his family were walking near the ride of the accident when they saw ambulances and police cars.

"I guess it was more surreal, everybody seemed to be more in shock then scared I guess," said Sondelski. "Our kids and niece and nephews were there with it and it's hard for them to take that in at once."

He said the experience hasn't changed his viewpoint on fair rides, and he still plans on going on them.

"It may be a little harder for me to go on a ride, but I don't think it will necessarily entirely deter me from going," said Sondelski. "A fair really isn't a fair without rides in my mind."

At the Lincoln County Fair Thursday, many people were still riding the rides. Parents and children said accidents are rare and it doesn't make them worried.

Ride owners said they check each of them several times a day. The fire department also checks to insure the rides and been inspected.