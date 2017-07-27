Theater on track, possible office space planned for Wausau Center Mall

In the wake of the sale of the Wausau Center Mall, city leaders shed light on other developments for the property.

Despite the sale, Micon Theaters will still be coming to Downtown Wausau.

"The foreclosure process does not affect necessarily the theater process," said Christian Schock, Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development. "They're independent processes, but there are final details that need to be worked out."

Meanwhile, in a new development, the old JC Penny space may be converted into offices.

"An office has always been an important feature," said Schock. "Obviously, we think JC Penny's space could be marketable as offices, and there's some opportunity for it."

Though the big question about the new owner of the mall still lingers, Schock said the move shouldn't bring any dramatic changes.

"Once the lender does own the mall, it will still be kind of managed under the same process it is now," he said. "They continue to work on redevelopment, they continue to try to attract new tenants."