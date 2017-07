WAUSAU (WAOW) - A sleek black cat is our Petsaver for Thursday.

Landon is being sheltered at the Humane Society of Marathon County in Wausau.

Shelter workers say he is calm, loves to be around people and is between three and five years old.

The adoption fee is $50 plus tax.

For more information call the shelter at 715-845-2810 or check out the web page at www.catsndogs.org