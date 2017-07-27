2 critical, rescuer hurt in seaplane accident on Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -- Two people are in critical condition after their seaplane tipped over at the EAA Seaplane Base on Lake Winnebago.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says three people from Minnesota were on the plane, leaving to return to Minnesota.

Witnesses tell Action 2 News the plane was taking off but barely left the water when it tipped over. Sheriff's Lt. David Roth said the water was choppy and the plane was possibly taken over by a wave.

Two people were trapped on the plane. The third was able to get out when the door opened in the crash.

One first responder suffered a cut to the hand and a burn from fuel in the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are expected to investigate the crash.

Authorities say the plane will remain in the water until Friday morning.

Police have blocked off the road to the seaplane base, which is off Highway 45 south of Wittman Regional Airport. The base is used by pilots attending EAA AirVenture.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Oshkosh Fire Department and people from the seaplane base assisted.