Monthly meal boxes coming to Wausau

Sconni's Alehouse, Naieve Fromagerie, and Cattail Organics Farm are working together to localize a national craze.

It's called Trilocal, a meal box service that will include a collaboration of local ingredients to create recipes prepared by a local chef.

The box will be available for pick up the last Thursday of every month.

"We're just doing a trial run right now," said Maggie Christians, owner of Navieve Fromagerie. "So for now it's three months - August, September and October -and pick up is at our store."

Meal boxes are becoming a national trend but these Wisconsinites are making their business unique by only including local ingredients.

"I think Wausau needs something like this," said Sconni's Alehouse Executive Chef, Joe Thomas. "This is a great concept."

The idea sparked from a similar company in the badger state.

"I got the idea from another farmer down in Madison," said Kat Becker, owner of Cattail Organic Farm.

For those interested in signing up for the meal boxes, click HERE.

The first order of boxes is set to go out on August 31st.